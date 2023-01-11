Anthony Alfredo to Compete Full-Time for BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2023

B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced today that Anthony Alfredo will be joining their Xfinity series team full-time for the 2023 NASCAR season. Alfredo will sit behind the wheel of the team's No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro.



Anthony Alfredo is a 23-year-old race car driver from Connecticut who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects for future NASCAR Xfinity Series stardom. In 2022, Anthony placed 15th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers points after collecting a top-5 and multiple top-10 finishes. He also competed for the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2021. Anthony is a member of the 2018 NASCAR NEXT Class and competed in the ARCA Menards Series East where he racked up a win, four top-5 and nine top-10 finishes that same year.



"I am truly grateful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica and all of BJ McLeod Motorsports have given me. We have great sponsors and long term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well." said Alfredo "It wouldn't be possible without them, Team Dillon Management, and all of my supporters. One of the most exciting things is that I will be working with my same crew members from last year which will be crucial to our success since we can continue to build off of what we have learned together. We are all excited to get this season underway!"



B. J. McLeod Motorsports is an American professional stock car racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team is based out of Mooresville, NC. and owned by B.J. McLeod and his wife, Jessica. The team currently fields the No. 78, and No. 99 stock cars. Founded in 2016, BJMM is full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series team based out of Mooresville, N.C and owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver BJ McLeod and his wife, Jessica McLeod. In addition, BJ McLeod is a partner in Live Fast Motorsports (LFM). LFM is a full-time, chartered NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Matt Tiftt, Joe Falk and BJ McLeod.



"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team! His experience & results in both the Xfinity and Cup series over the past few years is very valuable and we know he will be a great asset to BJ McLeod Motorsports". says BJ McLeod



Anthony will make his first B.J. McLeod Motorsports start at Daytona International Speedway (FL) on Saturday, February 18 during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. You can catch the action LIVE on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Ch. 90 at 5:00 PM ET.

