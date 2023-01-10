Joe Williams Jr. Reunites with Brett Moffitt at AM Racing in 2023

Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Joe Williams Jr. will reunite with Brett Moffitt to serve as crew chief of the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) Ford Mustang for the team’s inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series season beginning with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023.



Williams unites with Moffitt for the first time since the two worked together last fall at Kansas Speedway when Moffitt drove the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Ford Mustang where the duo earned a top-10 finish in the rain-shortened event.



Additionally, the two were paired together for 45 races during the 2020 – 2021 Xfinity Series seasons respectively at Our Motorsports.



During that tenure, the two delivered two top-five and 12 top-10 finishes – highlighted by a second-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in the 2021 season-opener.



During the 2022 season, Williams earned his first career Xfinity Series crew chief victory at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt with driver Cole Custer at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway. In addition to earning the Mooresville, N.C.-based team their first Xfinity win, he also guided mainstay driver Joe Graf Jr. to his career-best effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022.



“I am excited about the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said Williams. “I am thrilled to be at my new home at AM Racing. I am excited to be back working with Ford and Stewart-Haas Racing and to have the chance to work with Brett (Moffitt) again is a huge opportunity for all of us at AM Racing.



“Thank you to everyone at AM Racing for the opportunity. I am ready to battle for a Playoff spot starting at Daytona.”



Moffitt is equally upbeat about reuniting with Williams for the 33-race schedule beginning next month.



“It’s no secret that the chemistry was there between Joe and I,” said AM Racing driver Brett Moffitt. “I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with him again and chase not only a Playoff spot but the prospect of racing for an Xfinity Series championship too in AM Racing’s first full season.



“I am ready to get to Daytona and get our 2023 season underway.”



AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski noted the pairing of Williams and Moffitt was paramount.



“Without a doubt, the pairing of Brett Moffitt and Joe Williams Jr. is huge for our team,” added Cywinski.



“The two have experience and success working together and I feel that the two will be able to get back in the saddle quickly and make our full-time transition to Xfinity even smoother.



“We have set lofty goals for our inaugural Xfinity Series season but with the determination and perseverance of our team -- I think we can exceed our goals and everyone’s expectations this season.”



