Blaine Perkins to Run Full-Time for SS GreenLight Racing in Xfinity Series in '23

ARCA Menards Series West standout Blaine Perkins is taking the next step in his racing journey as it was announced Jan. 9 that the 22-year-old driver will run full time for SS GreenLight Racing in the Xfinity Series in the upcoming 2023 season. Perkins is set to pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet.

The news was first reported by RACER Magazine in an interview with Perkins. The team will run engines from Richard Childress Racing with veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. atop the pit box.

"It's really cool," Perkins said of the opportunity in an interview with RACER. “I’ve taken this journey to the East Coast to race and started in the Xfinity Series part-time and then ran full-time in the Truck Series last year. It’s really awesome. Dreams come true, for sure.”

Perkins is coming off a 29th place points finish in the Craftsman Truck Series last season in which his best finish was 18th at Nashville Superspeedway.

In that same interview with RACER, Perkins remarked “I think the transition from maybe the ARCA car to the Xfinity car was a little bit better. I've got 13 races under my belt over the last two years and we rattled off our first top 10 so hopefully, we can keep it going."

Sponsorship for the Bobby Dotter-owned team will be announced at a later date.