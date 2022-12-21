Josh Williams Returns to DGM Racing in 2023

With a renewed partnership, DGM Racing and Josh Williams have their eyes set on their 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Coming off a 15th-place finish together in the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Williams will return to the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with many of his cornerstone partners. Key partners supporting his fifth full-time NXS season include Alloy Employer Services, Star-Tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray and General Formulations.

Williams and the No. 92 team are looking forward to welcoming some new partners and exciting activations across the United States throughout the season.

“Really excited to be back in the 92 for DGM Racing. We have had a long relationship and a lot of success together in years past,” says Josh Williams. He shares, “Everyone at DGM is like family and I know that 2023 is going to be a successful season for everyone.

“Mario is a true racer and an extremely hard worker. He is always searching for ways to be better and more competitive every week. His drive to have a successful race team means a lot to me, and I’m glad to be back home where I belong.”

Building Momentum Over Time

Williams is no stranger to DGM Racing; he made his second-ever NXS start in the Mario Gosselin-owned No. 92 during the 2016 season. Since then, Williams and DGM Racing have shown consistent progress and success together in the Xfinity Series over the last five years.

Three consecutive Top-20 finishes in the yearlong driver standings (2019-2021)

Williams’ career-best season. He finished 15th in the championship standings, claiming six Top-10s, 12 Top-15s and 20 Top-20s in (2020)

Through 135 starts dating back to 2016, Williams has earned eight Top-10s, 28 Top-15s and 58 Top-20s between 2016 and 2022.

"Everyone at Alloy is excited to see Josh back at DGM Racing for a full season of NASCAR Xfinity racing in 2023," Alloy Employer Services CMO, Chris Estey, commented. "Josh's previous success with DGM and those tremendous Top-10 finishes point the way to the upcoming season's incredible potential. We couldn’t be more excited to back this program."

Alloy Employer made its NASCAR debut during Williams’ stand-out season with DGM Racing in 2020. Team owner, Mario Gosselin, expressed his excitement to rejoin forces with Williams and his partners who have become family over the years.

“We are eager to get the No. 92 back on the track for full-time competition and couldn’t be happier to welcome Josh and his sponsors back home. We began this journey together many years ago,” said DGM Racing’s, Mario Gosselin. “It means a lot to me and the people of DGM that Josh believes in our program and what we are continuing to build in our family-run shop. We are ready to make everyone proud, create a name for ourselves, and chase some victories in 2023!”

DGM Racing plans to field two full-time entries during the 2023 NXS season. More news regarding next year to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Finding Success On and Off the Track

This past season Williams was recognized as a finalist for the Comcast Community Champion award, honoring his long-time commitment to community outreach, specifically his work with children. Good news, he doesn’t plan on pumping the breaks anytime soon. In conjunction with Williams plans for the 2023 season behind the wheel, Williams will continue his efforts off the track with his ninth annual Josh Williams Hospital Tour. The Josh Williams Hospital Tour is a combination of in-person visits, live virtual garage tours via robot, Seacrest Studio appearances, and Zoom visits with children’s hospitals throughout the country. The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Ohmni Labs will continue to be integral partners in all of Williams’ philanthropic efforts.

Williams will hit the track with DGM Racing in its home state at the NXS season-opener in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Beef. It’s What For Dinner 300 is scheduled to take place Saturday, February 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET. at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1.

DGM PR