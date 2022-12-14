Nemechek is Selected by Joe Gibbs Racing for a Full-time Xfinity Seat in 2023

John Hunter Nemechek will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a full-time driver in 2023 as part of the team's addition to its driver roster for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The No. 20 Toyota will be driven by Nemechek next season, with Ben Beshore acting as the crew chief. Sammy Smith, who was introduced as the driver of JGR's No. 18 GR Supra on December 8, is his new teammate. After being out of the car number rotation for a year, JGR is bringing the No. 20 back to the Xfinity Series.

Nemechek's addition was made public before a formal presentation on December 8 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Sam Hunt Racing, Toyota's second associated Xfinity Series team, also disclosed its 2023 intentions.

New Joe Gibbs Racing Driver: John Hunter Nemechek

Nemechek competed for titles in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during the previous two seasons while driving the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He raced part-time for both JGR and Sam Hunt Racing in 2021 and 2022. Nemechek, who elected to shift to trucks after participating full-time in the elite 2020 NASCAR Cup Series under Front Row Motorsports' banner, conceded that the decision was a gamble.

Nemechek had a moment of reflection on his bet on himself as he stood near the Paddock Club. That bet led him to the Toyota GR Supra’s No. 20, the team that will defend their championship in the 2023 Xfinity Series season as the No. 54 team.

Nemechek said that he had changed significantly and that he was now comfortable taking chances sometimes in an effort to improve. The most important thing, according to Nemechek, is to always learn new things and strive to get better. He said that to improve one’s chances of a brighter future, one should push themselves as hard as they can to learn new things every day, to become a better person both on and off the racetrack, and to become an all-around better race car driver.

He believes that there is much to be said about occasionally taking a chance while also believing in oneself.

Nemechek’s Future in JGR

Last season, Nemechek participated in three Xfinity races in JGR's No. 18 Toyota and eight more races for Sam Hunt Racing. He has two victories, seven pole positions, and finished fifth overall for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series.

Some people were initially perplexed by Nemechek's decision to return to the Truck Series, but he saw it as an opportunity to consistently contend for victories and titles in the event that a road to the Cup Series ever materialized. Nemechek, who is now married to Taylor, they have a daughter called Aspen. He is aware of his future goals but prioritizes the duties at hand right now.

Additionally, JGR said that Mobil 1 will serve as the No. 20 Toyota's major sponsor. Pye Barker Fire and Safety, Partners Berry's Bullets, and Romco Equipment will also support Nemechek's entrance.