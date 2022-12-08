John Hunter Nemechek Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Full Time in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will join the team to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule and compete for a championship in 2023. Nemechek will be climbing behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra which makes its return to JGR and NXS after a one-year hiatus.

The Toyota development driver has more than 250 starts in NASCAR’s national touring series displaying talent at all three levels. His resume includes 13 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins (NCTS), two NXS wins, and a full season in the NASCAR Cup. Nemechek is no stranger to JGR as he won at Texas Motor Speedway with the team in 2021 and ran three races behind the wheel of the No. 18 in 2022 with a best finish of second at Richmond.

The 25-year-old ran full time in the NCWTS in 2022 winning two races and seven pole awards making it to the Round of Eight in the NASCAR Playoffs. Nemechek was the 2021 NCTS regular season champion.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full time in the Xfinity Series,” said Nemechek. “JGR is a group that I know I can win with after getting that win at Texas in 2021. I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season so we can go out and win some races and compete for a championship.”

Mobil 1 will be the primary sponsor for the year on the No. 20. Nemechek will also be backed by his long-standing partners Berry’s Bullets, Pye Barker Fire and Safety, Romco Equipment and his Grocery Store Brands throughout the 2023 NXS season.

“John Hunter has shown the dedication it takes to be a successful racecar driver,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Series and Driver Development. “He has experience at all levels of NASCAR that will be valuable to the team in 2023. We are excited to add him to our driver lineup for the year and look forward to the success the No. 20 team will see.”

Ben Beshore will serve as crew chief of the No. 20 NXS team in 2023.

JGR PR