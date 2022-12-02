Brennan Poole Full Time In The 6, JD Motorsports Moving Forward In 2023

With drivers Bayley Currey and Brennan Poole signed for the new season and shop mechanics busy preparing new Chevrolets, JD Motorsports is ramping up for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.



Currey will return to the team’s No. 4 Chevrolets after scoring five top-15 runs, including a 10th-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in the 2022 season. The Texas driver finished 28 of the 33 races on last year’s schedule.



Poole joined JDM late in 2022, running three races and scoring a 14th-place finish in the No. 6 car at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Poole, also from Texas, is on board for the full Xfinity schedule in the No. 6 Chevys.



Davis, who has fielded cars in Xfinity racing beginning with the 1983 season, plans to run Currey and Poole full-time in 2023 and is working toward also putting the team’s No. 0 cars on track.



“We’re full throttle here and getting ready to go,” Davis said. “Bayley and Brennan are signed on and looking forward to chasing races and points next year. We’re actively moving along looking for sponsor commitments and for drivers and sponsors for the No. 0 car."



“We’ve always taken the approach here that we want to go after the series with multiple cars, and that’s how we’re looking toward 2023. The new schedule is very interesting and provides new challenges to our drivers and team members.”



Davis’ shop on the outskirts of Gaffney, near the North Carolina-South Carolina line, has fielded cars over the years for Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Landon Cassill, Joe Nemechek, Garrett Smithley, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Katherine Legge and many other drivers.



“We’ve built a strong base of operations here,” Davis said. “We’ve been a pathway to success for drivers like Ross Chastain and Ryan Preece, who now have strong rides in the Cup Series."



“I think we’ve established a solid name in the Xfinity Series. Our cars continue to show improvement, and we’re looking to 2023 as a season when we can take another step up.”



JDM PR