RCR NXS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway 2

“We had an up-and-down day but our United Rentals/Bennett Transportation Chevrolet had speed there at the end of the race. We were really good today and I had a lot of fun and I felt like we had a top-five car. I kind of got us behind on that first stop. I sped on pit road. We were just trying to get all we could get and I got a little too much. We had to restart in the back but drove back up through the field before the end of Stage 2. We fought tight there for a while at the start of Stage 3 and had that one caution where there was like 70 laps to go and we pitted. We took four tires and fuel and hoped the rest of the race would stay green. We were short on fuel by one lap but felt confident that we could save enough to make it to the end. I had just moved up to 12th and the caution came out again and then we were on the same strategy as everyone else. Unfortunately, things just didn’t play out our way.” -Austin Hill