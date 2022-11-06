CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Notes and Quotes

JUSTIN ALLGAIER, NO. 7 BRANDT CAMARO SS – FINISHED THIRD “First of all, hats off to everyone at JR Motorsports. To put three cars in the Championship 4, obviously that was a big deal. To come out of here though with not one of us being the champion is probably the most difficult part. “I thought our team did a great job all night. Jason Burdett (crew chief) and the whole No. 7 team did a good job of trying to make adjustments to the car to get it to where we needed it to be. We had awesome pit stops there at the end. We just got a little too free when we needed to be tighter. When the sun was going down, we were just trying to tighten the car up. We just didn’t quite take a big enough swing at it. “I drove it for all I had. The track obviously changed a lot; the lines changed a lot. But I’m just proud of everybody at JR Motorsports. Obviously, we wanted to get the win for the No. 7 team, but we just wanted to get one of us as the champion. We’ll go back on Monday. There are going to be a lot of heads down low, but I can promise you that by the time we get back to Daytona in February, we’re going to be in great shape and go make another run at it next year.”