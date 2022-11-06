Ty Gibbs Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Toyota GR Supra driver Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship on Saturday with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs’s championship marks the fourth, and second consecutive, Xfinity Series driver title for Toyota.

Gibbs won seven races, claimed 16 top-five results and 23 top-10 finishes over 33 races to claim the 2022 Xfinity Series driver’s championship.

Gibbs captured the second championship for the Toyota GR Supra and is the fourth Toyota driver to win a NXS driver’s championship. In addition to Gibbs, Daniel Suárez (2016) and Kyle Busch (2009) have also won Xfinity Series titles for Toyota in Camrys, while Daniel Hemric (2021) scored the title in the Toyota GR Supra last season.

Toyota has earned 190 victories since joining Xfinity Series competition in 2007, with 40 of those victories being in the GR Supra.

Gibbs is the reigning Rookie of the Year, and is the youngest driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to have 10 victories.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

How did you put all the chatter behind you and deliver the title?

“First off, I want to say thank you to my team, my pit crew. Everybody did an awesome job. They put us here. Awesome job to my team. I know what I did last week was unacceptable, and I apologize once again. It was unacceptable because we could have had two shots to win this deal, and it was stupid from an organization stand point. I will sit here and tell you I’m sorry as much as I can, but it is not going to fix it. I’ve got to fix my actions. I feel like today I had a good race. We made some good moves. Me and the 7 (Justin Allgaier) were racing really hard. Hopefully we put on a good show for you fans, thank you for all of what you guys do.”

CHRIS GAYLE, crew chief, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

How proud are you of this kid after this week?

“Yeah, just think how tough you have to be, how resilient you have to be after going through that last week. The hardest thing for him was going to be all the stuff leading up to it, man. When you got between these two walls on this the racetrack, that's where he shined today, man. There were three or four moments there where he could have panicked, could have got himself in trouble, could have got somebody else in trouble, and man, he did such a marvelous job all day.”

TONY MUELLER, vice president, integrated marketing operations, Toyota Motor North America

“For the second consecutive season, we get to celebrate Joe Gibbs Racing as NASCAR Xfinity Series champions, this year with Ty Gibbs. Toyota’s partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing spans 15 years and together we’ve achieved much success both on and off the race track. The opportunity to add yet another championship to our list of accomplishments is meaningful to everyone within the walls at Toyota and TRD. Congratulations to Ty and the entire JGR organization.”

