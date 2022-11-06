Transcript: Ty Gibbs - Frontstretch Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. Before the race it was a lot of boos from the crowd, but that was a mixture of some cheers there for Ty Gibbs, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion.

Ty, how did you put all the chatter and all the criticism behind you this week and deliver the title today?

TY GIBBS: First off, I just want to say thank you to my team. Every one of these guys, my pit crew, they did an awesome job. They put us here. Great job to my team.

You know, what I did last week was unacceptable, and I apologize once again, but it was unacceptable because we could have had two shots to win this deal, and it was stupid from an organization standpoint. All my fault.

I can sit here and tell you I'm sorry as much as I can, but it's not going to fix it. I've got to fix my actions. I felt like today I had a good race, felt like I made some good moves. Me and the 7 were racing really hard. I felt like hopefully we put on a great show for you guys, the fans, and thank you for all that you guys do.

Q. I want to get your reaction to that. This is 33 races, 10 months of work all going into this one moment, and you get out as a champion and it's very mixed reaction from the fans. How do you react to that?

TY GIBBS: Yeah, I don't want to be the one with the boos, and I'm the one that put myself in that position. But I don't want this championship to be remembered for boos; I want it to be remembered for hard work and our team. Awesome job. Let's go, Monster Energy, David Gowland, Mitch Covington. Thank you guys, so much. Norm from Interstate Batteries, Xfinity. My car was as fast as Xfinity internet. I think that's what I'm supposed to say. Thank you to the fans, even though I don't have that many of them. Hopefully I earned some respect back, and we'll move on. Thank you, guys.

Q. I want to ask you your thoughts when you saw the 9 behind you after all the chatter that if he got to you, all week long he said he was going to wreck you. Wore you worried that would happen?

TY GIBBS: Not at all. I focused out the windshield. I felt like we had a great race with those guys. Great job to JR Motorsports, but the 25 percent won. Awesome job. Thank you to all the guys. Had an awesome time racing in the Xfinity Series this year, and looking for more and I'm very excited. Thank you for everybody. We're champions.

NASCAR PR