CHEVROLET AT PHOENIX: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Practice Notes and Quotes

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked-off the season finale race weekend at Phoenix Raceway with a 50-minute practice session.
· Chevrolet’s three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 drivers - Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Josh Berry – ended the practice session in the 12th through 14th spots, respectively, on the speed charts.
· NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying will get underway tomorrow, November 5, at 11:30 a.m. MST, where a single car, single lap qualifying run will set the lineup for the series’ championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
TEAM CHEVY NXS CHAMPIONSHIP 4 DRIVERS: PRACTICE RESULTS
POS. DRIVER
12th Justin Allgaier, No. 7 BRANDT Camaro SS
13th Noah Gragson, No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / True Timber / BRCC Camaro SS
14th Josh Berry, No. 8 Tire Pros Camaro SS
TEAM CHEVY NXS CHAMPIONSHIP 4: DRIVER AND CREW CHIEF QUOTES: