Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Phoenix NXS Advance

Phoenix has been one of your strongest tracks. On top of several top-five finishes there, you’re also coming off a strong third-place finish last week at Martinsville. Talk about Phoenix and the momentum you have heading into this weekend. “I’m going to Phoenix to win. We’ve got nothing to lose and everything to win. While we’re not racing for a championship, we can certainly go out and steal the show from the guys who are racing for one. Our goal is always the same and it would be the best way to end this season. With everything we’ve achieved, a win would just add to it all. I like Phoenix and I’ve performed well there in the past. Hopefully, we can leave the bad luck of this year’s spring race behind us and park the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang in victory lane.” Two weeks ago, you solidified 2022 as a career year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by surpassing both your career-best top-five and top-10 marks for a season. What’s changed this season to help you achieve those career highs? “It’s been a year of growth in 2022, for sure, both for myself as a driver and for the No. 98 team. I think we just got to a point where the team knew what I needed and I was taking every opportunity to learn as a driver. My crew chief Richard Boswell and my spotter Tim Fedewa have been two key people in helping me grow. I’m proud of how far we’ve come as a team since last season. I can’t thank each guy on this team enough for all of their hard work.” You had a strong run at Martinsville last weekend, bringing home a third-place finish after several overtime attempts. What are your thoughts on that performance? “Martinsville was crazy. The No. 98 Monster Energy team brought me a great car, probably the best one I’ve had at that track. We knew that we could contend and I think we showed that at the end. Proud of what this team accomplished. I hate that we’re not coming into Phoenix racing for the championship with all of this momentum. There’s still a chance to steal a win, though, and that’s exactly what we’ll aim to do on Saturday.” TSC PR