Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra Preview - NASCAR Xfinity Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Brandon Jones has 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Phoenix Raceway with one win at the track. Jones has three top-five finishes, six top-10s, 59 laps led, and average start and finish of 10.8. In the spring race this year, Jones finished in second place. He also has three Camping World Truck Series starts at the track in the desert. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pelonis logo on the hood this weekend at Phoenix. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers have 107 combined starts at Martinsville in NXS competition. Drivers have combined for 14 wins, 47 top-fives, 75 top-10s, 19 poles, 3,119 laps led, an 8.2 average start, and a 9.3 average finish. The last win for the team was in 2021 as Daniel Hemric claimed the 2021 NXS Championship. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

RACE INFO: The NXS Championship Race will start at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 5. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

Brandon Jones: “After a heartbreaking weekend in Martinsville my team and I are looking forward to one last race together. We are headed to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway which has proven to be one of my best tracks. I am going into the race weekend with one goal and that is to win. I will be closing out the season in the No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra and would love to get them one more win in the 2022 season. “

