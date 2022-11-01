RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway

"I can’t wait to get on track for the first time in our Ruedebusch Toyota GR Supra. I’ve known Sam [Hunt] for years and have always believed in how he’s building his program. Sam Hunt Racing has had a lot of speed this year as a team, including here at Phoenix, so I have plenty of confidence heading into this weekend together. This will be my very first NASCAR national series start in a Toyota, though I’ve worked with them for years at the regional level. This is the perfect way to cap off my unbelievably busy and diverse season of racing, and I would love to end 2022 with a strong performance."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch Toyota GR Supra