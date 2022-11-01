Bass Pro Shops Enters Multi-Faceted Partnership with JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Bass Pro Shops in a prominent way for 2023. The leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, Bass Pro Shops will return to JRM in a multi-faceted capacity with drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Berry and Carson Kvapil as the trio competes in multiple racing series with partnership from the outdoor and conservation company founded by noted conservationist Johnny Morris.

The bolstered program kicks off on Nov. 19 with a dose of Earnhardt family nostalgia in Late Model action at Florence Motor Speedway. Earnhardt Jr. will return to his roots by driving a No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet that pays homage to the special gold version Dale Earnhardt Sr. raced during the Cup Series All-Star event in 1998. Earnhardt Jr. broke the news on his participation last week on the Dale Jr. Download podcast and unveiled the throwback paint scheme today at the Bass Pro Shops in Concord, N.C., alongside Berry, Kvapil and JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

Earnhardt Jr.’s inclusion in the Florence race marks only his second Late Model event since 1997. Earlier this year he drove to a third-place finish in a CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“We’re excited for Bass Pro Shops to continue their partnership with JR Motorsports,” said Earnhardt Jr. “We’ve had a lot of success together with Bass Pro Shops over the years, and that’s been a big part in seeing this partnership evolve. I can’t say enough about what it means to have Johnny and Bass Pro involved on so many levels with us. The JRM Bass Pro Chevrolets will be at a lot of different race tracks in 2023, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Bass Pro Shops will continue to have a major presence with JRM in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 2023, the company will have 11 primary paint schemes with Berry and the No. 8 team. Berry is a five-time NXS winner and a solid title contender, currently one of only four drivers to qualify for this week’s Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

Adding to the NXS excitement, Earnhardt Jr. will race alongside Berry in a to-be-determined NXS race with the No. 88 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet in a fifth JRM entry for the event.

Finally, JRM’s rising star Carson Kvapil, the recently crowned 2022 CARS Tour champion and winner of four Late Model races so far this season in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will carry Bass Pro Shops livery in 20 Late Model events across the Southeast in 2023. Kvapil, a 19-year-old native of Mooresville, N.C., is in the midst of a standout season, winning the prized Old North State Nationals at Caraway Speedway and the prestigious Racetrack Revival 200 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in August.



“We are very proud and excited to continue and expand our long-standing alliance with Dale Jr., his sister Kelley and the entire Earnhardt family at JR Motorsports,” Morris said. “This partnership celebrates our customers, and especially our CLUB Members, by recognizing the impact they have on conservation by being members of the program. We are uniting our customers and industry partners with leading conservation organizations to collectively help shape the future of the great outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.”

The paint scheme for all three cars in 2023 will highlight Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB Card. A rewards-based program, Conservation CLUB Card members earn points with every purchase at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's that can be redeemed for free gear. It gives instant access to member-only discounts, promotions, in-store events and giveaways. CLUB Card members receive 2% to 5% points back on purchases made at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations, and 1% back on all other card purchases. Points are easy to redeem and never expire for open accounts in good standing.



Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Bass Pro Shops has 170 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada and is the trusted source for quality fishing, hunting, boating and outdoor sporting goods. The brand has visited Victory Lane 12 times with JRM over the last three years, including a win in 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in the first race of its partnership, and a stretch of eight victories in 2022 that produced a record-tying four consecutive NXS wins with the No. 9 team and a berth in the Championship 4.

Race fans will be able to celebrate today’s news with a new line of Bass Pro Shops, Dale Jr. and Josh Berry merchandise here.

JRM PR