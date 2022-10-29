Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023

Big Machine Racing team owner, Scott Borchetta, announced this morning that Parker Kligerman will take over as the new full-time driver beginning in 2023 for Big Machine Racing. This announcement comes after a year where the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet has played host to a star-studded line up. Kligerman made one start for the team in 2022, competing in the Sparks 300, at Talladega Superspeedway. Kligerman started 9th and ended the day with a 6th place finish.

Scott Borchetta said, “Parker Kligerman is coming to Big Machine Racing at the perfect time. As our team continues to grow and put up real results, Parker has the experience and talent to take us next level. He has also become a staple in the NASCAR world with fans and industry alike and he will be a great ambassador for Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers and our other brands. Excited for 2023!” The much-anticipated announcement comes just before the end of the 2022 season with Borchetta unveiling one of the team’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolets, featuring Kligerman’s name.

"From getting the call in Mid-Ohio to our first run together at Talladega Big Machine Racing has felt like somewhere I want to be," says Kligerman. "I'm thrilled to be joining the championship-caliber team Scott Borchetta has put together and I can’t wait to continue the building process with the folks at Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers. Let's have some fun and get a lot of checkered flags!”

BMR PR