NXS: What to watch for in today’s Dead on Tools 250

Final time to make Phoenix: With a season that’s been dominated by Noah Gragson and his eight wins and teammate Josh Berry with his three wins to lock each into the Phoenix it leaves five-time winners Gibbs and Allmendinger sitting just above the cut line.

Mayer and Jones only path to a championship is a win later today in Martinsville. Fortunately, for Jones he will have a clear view out of his window after winning the pole last night. Austin Hill will have a monumental task after not making a qualifying run due to issues with the car. Hill sits just seven points out of getting in with Allgaier two points ahead of him also looking for a spot.

Clinch States provided by NASCAR Stats:

Already Clinched

The following two drivers have clinched a spot in the four-driver field of the next round: Noah Gragson, Josh Berry.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the third winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Ty Gibbs or AJ Allmendinger.

Ty Gibbs: Would clinch with 26 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 51 points

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

Sam Mayer: Could only clinch with help

Brandon Jones: Could only clinch with help (cannot clinch on points if AJ wins)

If there is a new winner from Justin Allgaier or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the second winless driver in the standings

Ty Gibbs: Would clinch with 31 points

AJ Allmendinger: Could only clinch with help

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

Sam Mayer: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones.