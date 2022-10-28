Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Martinsville Speedway October Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is the 19th race of 2022 and 50th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the first time this year and in recognition of Halloween, the team will promote Bucked Up’s Pump N’ Grind flavor. Whether you’re addicted to the pump or the grind, this flavor delivers your daily reminder the work doesn’t stop. Pump N’ Grind is the flavor of juicy grapes fresh off the vine, combined with forbidden fruit — crisp sweet apple with aromatic notes of knowledge and conquering life. About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 93 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 Bucked Up Pump N' Grind Drink Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on "The Frontstretch" on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson LIVE on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Click here for additional information and to place your order. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 0.526-mile speedway on Saturday afternoon. In his previous four starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 15th earned in the October 30, 2020 running of the Dead On Tools 250 after starting 32nd. Overall, he has an average finish of 25.0 at Martinsville. He has also completed 946 of 1,018 laps for a 92.9 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Short Tracks Stats: At tracks classified as a short track, Graf has competed in 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.6 and an average result of 22.8. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Contender Boats 300 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Contender Boats 300 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up Miami Energy Drink Ford Mustang in the final intermediate race of the season. After qualifying a solid 17th last Friday afternoon, Graf maintained a solid pace but with the track conditions constantly changing and the lack of yellow flags, it left little opportunity for the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team to make the necessary adjustments to vault back into the top-20. However, a late race caution proved to be beneficial as Graf utilized the final restart of the race to his advantage climbing from 27th to 24th at the checkered flag. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 97th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fifth at the famed paperclip race track. In his previous 96 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran Brandon Brown will drive the No. 08 Solid Rock Carriers Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his 30th start of the 2022 season. Brown is set to make his 149th career Xfinity Series start overall and fifth at Martinsville. His best Xfinity Martinsville track finish occurred in the 2020 Draft Top 250, where he finished 18th after starting 12th for his family-owned Brandonbilt Motorsports team. 