Jeb Burton Leaving Our Motorsports at End of Season

Jeb Burton will be leaving Our Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2022 Nascar Xfinity Series season. Burton will finish the current season in the No. 27 for thefinal two races of the year.





Burton is currently working on his racing plans for 2023 and looks forward to making an announcement shortly.





“Thank you to all my fans and partners for their continued support. Thank you also goes out to the entire Our Motorsports organization for their support this season. I appreciate the opportunity that Chris Our gave me to drive the No. 27 for Our Motorsports,” said Jeb Burton. “As this season ends, I’m looking forward to the road ahead. I have great partners and fans and look forward to making an announcement in the near future about our plans for next season.”





Having raced in each of Nascar’s three national series over the past nine years, Burton brings a wealth of experience to the next team he races for. Burton has a proven track record of

success with 1 win, 13 career Top 5’s and 31 career Top 10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Jeb Burton PR