Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

SMITH AT BRISTOL: Sammy Smith will run his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race of the 2022 season at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Smith has no previous starts at Martinsville and will see his first laps on the track Friday afternoon during practice.

Sammy Smith will run his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race of the 2022 season at Martinsville Speedway this Saturday for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Smith has no previous starts at Martinsville and will see his first laps on the track Friday afternoon during practice. LAST TIME OUT: Last time Smith ran an NXS Toyota GR Supra was over a month ago at Bristol Motor Speedway. Smith qualified sixth in his first visit to the short track. In Stage One, Smith reported that his car was too loose resulting in an 11th-place finish in the stage. That loose feeling stayed with Smith for the duration of the race as he drove the car to a ninth-place finish in Stage Two and a 14th-place finish in the race.

Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons. RACE INFO: The NXS Dead On Tools 250 will start at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 29. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “I’m ready to get back behind the wheel of the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Martinsville. The No. 18 team has had some really good finishes lately and I’ve had good results in ARCA and late models in the past month so I’m feeling confident going into the race. Practice on Friday will be a good chance for me to really get a feel for the track. I know the guys will bring a good car and I’m looking forward to running well and getting a good finish on Saturday.”

