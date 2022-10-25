JD Motorsports Welcomes Aleve® Back to Racing at Martinsville

The NASCAR Aleve® car is set to take on “the Half Mile of Mayhem”, as Aleve® is set to make its return to NASCAR on Saturday, October 29.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with “Aleve®, a Bayer® Consumer Health Brand. Aleve® will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Aleve® Chevrolet at the Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29.

The 2022 version’s blue and yellow paint scheme will prominently feature Aleve’s® logo on the hood of the No. 4 Aleve® Chevrolet and will also feature fellow Bayer® brands MiraLAX, Phillips’ Probiotics, Claritin, Bayer® Aspirin, and Alka-Seltzer. Alka-Seltzer has been a major partner of JD Motorsports’ No. 4 team this year.

“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 4 Aleve Chevrolet as it makes its return to NASCAR,” says Currey. “Martinsville Speedway is a track that requires me to be at my best, so having a great partner in my corner only makes me stronger.”

The Aleve® partnership, like the Alka-Seltzer partnership, is managed by sales and content company A.E. Engine. A.E. Engine is the official publisher of the NASCAR-licensed magazine NASCAR Pole Position.

The Dead On Tools 250 is live on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, October 29 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

JDM PR