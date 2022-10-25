Tuesday, Oct 25

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, Oct 25 10
RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Dead On Tools 250
  • Date: Saturday, October 29
  • Time: 3:30PM ET
  • Track: Martinsville Speedway
  • Distance: 250 laps / 131.5 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 60 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Stage 2: 60 laps, ends Lap 120
  • Final Stage: 130 laps, ends Lap 250
  • Broadcasting: NBC | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, October 28
  • Time: 4:00PM ET
  • Format: Group 1 & 2
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, October 28
  • Time: 4:35PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 2 Laps | One Round
 
NXS MARTINSVILLE STATS
 
 
DEREK GRIFFITH
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 36th
Best Finish: 21st
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 25th (Gdovic - 2021)
Best Finish: 14th (Garrett - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Derek Griffith will make his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29th.
  • This will mark Griffith's first repeat track in the Xfinity Series.
  • Griffith finished 21st at Martinsville Speedway in the Spring.
 
  • Hudson Speedway will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra this weekend.
  • Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
  • About Hudson Speedway: Hudson Speedway, located in Hudson, New Hampshire, is a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series short-track. Open for more than 60 years, Hudson showcases multiple divisions of grassroots racing from April through October each year. They specialize in running Sunday afternoon and evening specials for race fans throughout the summer. Divisions include open-wheel modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks and more. Owned and operated by Ben Bosowski and his team of professionals, the track holds over 25 events each year for race fans. For more information on Hudson Speedway, visit HudsonSpeedwayNH.com.
 
 
  • Griffith is a multi-time champion of New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, is a Pro All Star Series National Division Champion, member of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program and a former top-pick in the Speed51 — now known as Racing America — Short Track Draft.
  • Griffith is well-known across the East Coast as a short-track ace.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I'm really excited for Martinsville. It's a track I've been to before in an Xfinity car, and now I've had enough seat time in the car that I feel comfortable with my expectations of what the car is going to feel like, what the team is going to do, and what I have to do. I feel like everything has led up to a good run to close out the year. I feel good, especially after working with the simulator, Allen, and the crew. I think we're going to have a really good piece. I'm excited to return to a track that I've been to this year."
 
-- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 Hudson Speedway GR Supra
 
SHR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Howie DiSavino III Confident Ahead of Martinsville Speedway Return JD Motorsports Welcomes Aleve® Back to Racing at Martinsville »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.