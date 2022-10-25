RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway

|
|
- Derek Griffith will make his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 29th.
- This will mark Griffith's first repeat track in the Xfinity Series.
- Griffith finished 21st at Martinsville Speedway in the Spring.
- Hudson Speedway will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra this weekend.
- Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
- About Hudson Speedway: Hudson Speedway, located in Hudson, New Hampshire, is a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series short-track. Open for more than 60 years, Hudson showcases multiple divisions of grassroots racing from April through October each year. They specialize in running Sunday afternoon and evening specials for race fans throughout the summer. Divisions include open-wheel modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks and more. Owned and operated by Ben Bosowski and his team of professionals, the track holds over 25 events each year for race fans. For more information on Hudson Speedway, visit HudsonSpeedwayNH.com.
- Griffith is a multi-time champion of New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, is a Pro All Star Series National Division Champion, member of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program and a former top-pick in the Speed51 — now known as Racing America — Short Track Draft.
- Griffith is well-known across the East Coast as a short-track ace.