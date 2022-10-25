RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Martinsville Speedway

"I'm really excited for Martinsville. It's a track I've been to before in an Xfinity car, and now I've had enough seat time in the car that I feel comfortable with my expectations of what the car is going to feel like, what the team is going to do, and what I have to do. I feel like everything has led up to a good run to close out the year. I feel good, especially after working with the simulator, Allen, and the crew. I think we're going to have a really good piece. I'm excited to return to a track that I've been to this year."

-- Derek Griffith , Driver of the No. 26 Hudson Speedway GR Supra