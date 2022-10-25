Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Martinsville 250

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Josh Berry and Noah Gregson have locked themselves in the final four and Gibbs is 30 points ahead of the cutoff to advance.

POINTS: If another playoff driver who has not qualified for the final four wins at Martinsville, Gibbs need to accrue 31 points to advance to the final round. If Berry, Gregson or any non-playoff driver wins, Gibbs needs just 26 markers to qualify for the final four.

MARTINSVILLE: Gibbs is a Xfinity Series veteran at Martinsville with three starts and two top-10 finishes. He’s won one pole (Spring 2022) and led 241 laps.

ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start in July at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in 14 Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 35 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 16 total starts at Martinsville in Xfinity competition with two wins, seven top-five finishes, 14 top-10 finishes, one pole and the team has led 466 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Saturday, October 29 and will be broadcast on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Martinsville is a challenging track, but one I do have experience at. We know what we need to do to advance to the final four, but winning makes it that much easier. Chris Gayle and the 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra guys have brought me good cars all year and hopefully this week at Martinsville, we’ll have another good one. It’s a tough track, but we’re ready.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Ty has done a nice job the last five weeks with four top-five finishes, another top-10 and two of those are second-place finishes. We’d love to win, but championship runs are all about surviving and advancing and that’s what we’re trying to do. Martinsville is a bit of a wild card, so we’ll do the best we can. The Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra guys are ready, and we are ready to hopefully move on.”

JGR PR