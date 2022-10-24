JDM Homestead-Miami Speedway Post Race Report

The JD Motorsports team rolled home from South Florida Saturday after one of the best race days of the organization’s long run in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition.

Bayley Currey, driving one of the best races of his career, brought the KSDT Accounting Chevrolet home in 13th place in Saturday’s Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. One spot behind, in 14th, was Brennan Poole in the JD Motorsports MACC Door Systems/ KSDT CPA/ Kelley Fulton Kaplan and Eller Chevrolet.

Currey and Poole both finished on the lead lap in one of the most competitive 38-car fields of the Xfinity season.

“It was a great day,” Currey said. “Three hundred miles is a long race, but we had a good car and were able to move around in different spots on the track to get the best out of it. It’s really fun to have a car that good and to bring home a good finish for KSDT Accounting and all of their folks.”

KSDT, a Miami-based firm which provides a wide range of accounting services, was the primary sponsor for Currey and an associate sponsor for Poole at the Homestead race.

In the past six Xfinity races, Currey has scored three finishes in the top 13, running 11th at Bristol, 12th at Texas and 13th at Homestead. His best finish of the year is a 10th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, scored in July.

In only his second race with JD Motorsports, Poole meshed perfectly with the No. 6 team and drove the MACC Door Systems Chevy to a solid finish.

“It was fun to see our two cars roll across the line one after the other,” Poole said. “The guys in the Gaffney shop spent a lot of time on these cars, and the results showed. It was one of the best days of the season for the team, and I was happy to be on board for it.”

MACC Door Systems is a Tennessee-based garage door and opener business that serves the Volunteer State and surrounding states.

“Today was a solid team effort,” said JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis. “With the help of KSDT. MACC Door Systems and Kelley Fulton Kaplan and Eller, we were able to field a couple of strong cars at one of the series’ faster tracks, and Bayley and Brennan got every bit out of them. They raced hard and smart, and I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team effort we had at Homestead.”

Two races remain in the Xfinity season – Oct. 29 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia and Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

“We’re going to go into these last two races with our best cars,” Davis said. “It’s been a good season all around for JD Motorsports, and we want to close it out in style.”

