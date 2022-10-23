Sunday, Oct 23

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 WAT/Whelen Chevrolet Team Rebound for a Top-20 Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

My WAT/Whelen Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars on track tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway and that was really encouraging. We got into the wall early in the first stage and had to make an unscheduled pit stop that put us down a lap and it was difficult to recover from there. The track was slicker than it was yesterday and the sun glare was really bad going into Turn One. I had the right-rear against the wall and it sucked the nose in and hit the wall. I did that two different times and cut down right-rear tires in the process. That put us in a deep hole and made it hard to rebound with not many cautions during the race today. However, this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up, and we were able to salvage a top-20 finish. I feel like I made three big mistakes today that cost us. It’s good to have those lessons and I can learn for next year."

 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the United Rentals Team Overcome Unscheduled Green Flag Pit Stop to Grab Ninth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

“We had a really fast United Rentals Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We were a top-five car and had a Chevy that was capable of winning. It would have been nice to not have a loose wheel. My guys on the United Rentals team have been great on pit road all year long. Our pit stops all year have been top-notch and we’ve been one of the best on pit road. You’re just going to have that from time to time. When the caution came out late in the race I was happy because I knew we had a good short-run car and I thought we would have a shot at it. I should have known better. We were out of sticker tires and tires are really important at this track. Without another set of tires available, we had to put on a set of cold scuffs. We fired off there at the end with 15 laps on our tires and that’s tough at a track like Homestead-Miami Speedway. We just held on the best we could. It’s frustrating, but now we’ve got to go into Martinsville Speedway and try to win.” 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

