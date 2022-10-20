Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Homestead NXS Advance

You’ve been strong at Homestead in each of your three previous Xfinity Series starts at the track, never finishing outside the top-11. What is it about Homestead that suits your driving style? “I love Homestead. It’s such a fun racetrack to drive and I honestly enjoy it every time we go down to South Florida. You get to run the wall there, which is pretty cool. There’s a lot of tire fall-off, so you have to be aware of that while you’re racing. Last year, we got some damage halfway through the race, but we were still able to recover for an 11th-place finish. I think we can go back and run up front this weekend. We just have to stay focused and continue to work hard. This Monster Energy team never takes its foot off the gas and we’re going to show that our hard work pays off.” Monster Energy has been a major supporter of yours since the beginning of your racing career. Talk about the partnership and what it means to have the brand’s support in everything you do. “Monster Energy has become my family. They’ve been involved with me and my family for so long, and I’m so grateful to represent such an awesome brand. There are so many opportunities we get to experience because of their connections to so many athletes. Their reach is so wide, and everyone knows that iconic Monster claw logo. It’s an honor to be one of the few drivers who gets to wheel that classic, matte-black Monster Energy Ford Mustang every week. I want to thank them with a trip to victory lane.” Last weekend, you had the opportunity to visit the UFC Performance Institute in your hometown of Las Vegas and train with mixed martial artist and former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin. Were you able to take anything from that training session that you can apply to your role as the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang? “First off, thank you to UFC for having me out last week. That was such a cool experience to get to train with Forrest Griffin and talk to him about his career. Honestly, I think you see that racecar drivers and fighters have to have a similar mentality when competing. A fighter has to stay calm and focused in the ring to beat their opponent, and I feel like we have to do the same in the racecar to not get yourself into trouble. If you panic, you’ll only make things worse.” TSC PR