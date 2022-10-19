Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports Welcome Williamsburg Contracting, LLC Aboard for first NASCAR Race

Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports are proud to welcome Williamsburg Contracting, LLC aboard the #6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet next weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Williamsburg Contracting, LLC, is a Virginia Class 'A' Contractor specializing in residential masonry and concrete construction. Aaron Beavers, President of Williamsburg Contracting, was born and raised just outside of Martinsville, Virginia. Aaron moved to the Williamsburg, VA area after being stationed at Fort Eustis as a US Army Officer. While on active duty, Aaron was wounded in combat in 2004 and awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart, during a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“I am so excited to welcome Williamsburg Contracting aboard next weekend!” Says Vargas, “Aaron (Beavers) has been a pleasure to work with putting this together and his passion for the sport of NASCAR is immense. I had the pleasure of meeting Aaron in Richmond earlier this year when his company played a role as an associate sponsor; from there, we developed a great relationship and I got to learn about his service in Iraq to include being a Purple Heart recipient; it’s pretty incredible to work with him and carry his story!”

“Myself, my family, and Williamsburg Contracting, LLC, are incredibly proud to partner with Ryan Vargas and the #6 team of JD Motorsports for the 2022 Martinsville fall race.” Says Beavers, “Having been born and raised in Martinsville/Henry County and being a lifetime NASCAR fan, I’m really excited to have my company’s first full sponsorship entry be at the Martinsville Speedway. It feels very full circle to go from watching the race there as a young boy to now having my company represented in the Xfinity Series race.”

“Ryan has always gone above and beyond to make Williamsburg Contracting truly feel like part of the team since we began our collaboration for the spring 2022 Richmond race and have had associate sponsorships for him several times since. Williamsburg Contracting looks forward to supporting Ryan in his future and to his continued success!”

Along with Williamsburg Contracting, Vargas will carry support from their partners Wayne Harbin Builder, Inc. and Weldenfield & Rowe Custom Homes and Neighborhoods. Ryan’s latest partner, Critical Path Security, will have their logo adorn the Lower Quarter Panel in their first appearance at the Virginia short track.

The Dead-On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway will take place Saturday, October 29 at 3:00PM ET LIVE on NBC.

JDM PR