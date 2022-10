"We had a really strong United Rentals Chevrolet today. We started the race with a car that was capable of winning. I don’t know if it was from the way the track changed or if our Chevrolet didn’t like the way the rubber was laid down, but we started getting way too tight at the end. We’ve really done a good job all year at making our car better throughout the race and today was one of the races where we went backwards. We were contenders for the win at the start and at the end we finished just outside of the top-five. We’re still in this Championship hunt and I’m excited about taking our battle to Homestead-Miami Speedway because it is one of my favorite tracks.” -Austin Hill