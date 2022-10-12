Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- Las Vegas

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Viva Las Vegas : Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his eighth race of the 2022 season. Bayne has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at Las Vegas, with three top five’s and five top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led 21 laps with an average start of 11.6 and average finish of 5.4.

: In his last start in the No. 18 at Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago, Bayne started 11 , led 13 laps, and ultimately crossed the finish line 13 . Devotion Nutrition : Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Las Vegas and celebrate the seventh anniversary of the day the company was launched with a special birthday paint scheme. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines

In 73 combined Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JGR has earned three wins, 22 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes. The team has led 1,038 laps, with an average start of 10.5 and an average finish of 12.5. RACE INFO: The Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on USA Network, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 3 5 0 21 11.6 5.4

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 0 4 5 1 130 5.1 8.7

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 159 2 29 78 8 615 10.4 13.2

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of my Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a special weekend as we are celebrating the seven-year anniversary of Devotion Nutrition with a special birthday paint scheme. They have done a lot for me this year and it would be really cool to get them a win on their special day. We have been really close to winning this year. My guys continue to bring me fast GR Supra’s, and I’m truly thankful for the work they put in. If we can go out and put a whole race together I think we have a great shot of earning that first win of the 2022 season on Saturday.”

JGR PR