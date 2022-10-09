Kaulig Giving™ Helps Daniel Hemric Grant Additional Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Kaulig Giving™ has joined Daniel Hemric in supporting local Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students by contributing to Hemric’s Be The Change Scholarship endowment. By doing so, the annual scholarship, seeded in 2019, will be awarded to two students in 2022.

“We started Kaulig Giving™ in 2018 to support many different causes just like Daniel’s Be the Change scholarship,” said Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Racing team owner and Executive Chairman of Kaulig Giving™. “Helping students to further their education and pursue their passion is something many of the organizations we are involved in advocate for. Daniel being a part of the Kaulig Racing family made this an easy decision for us to get involved in ‘Be the Change’ and support the community he grew up in.”

Through the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation, the scholarship is available to a student from Cabarrus or Rowan County that qualifies for financial aid and has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding, or mechanical engineering.

“I can’t say thank you enough to Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Giving™ for their donation to the Be The Change Scholarship,” said Hemric, who drives the No. 11 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing. “Kenzie and I started this scholarship to help folks like us, because if not for racing, pursing a certification at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College would’ve been a great career path for me. Thanks to Kaulig Giving, this year we’re going to be able to help two students pursue that dream.”

“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of Kaulig Giving™ and Daniel and Kenzie Hemric,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement, and Community Relations of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Their investment in our students makes it possible for them to achieve their dreams and provide a better life for themselves and their families. The combined gift doubled the Daniel Hemric Be the Change Endowment, exponentially growing the number of students who benefit from their generosity while preparing them for the immediate job needs in our area and those of the future.“

Scholarships are provided through the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation and students enrolled at Rowan Cabarrus Community College can discover more information about The Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship online at www.rccc.edu/foudnation/ apply-for-scholarships or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Kaulig Racing PR