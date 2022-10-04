James Davison / No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra Preview - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

DAVISON TO DRIVE FOR JGR: James Davison will pilot the No. 18 Rich Mar Florist Toyota GR Supra this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). This will be Davison’s second start at the ROVAL after running the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race there in 2020. Davison has three previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) for JGR. He ran Mid-Ohio in 2017 and Road America in both 2017 and 2018 with the team.

NO. 18 IN 2022: The JGR No. 18 has had eight different drivers so far in 2022 – Drew Dollar, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Truex, Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek, Connor Mosack, Christopher Bell, and Sammy Smith. The No. 18 has collected six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 2022. They have also led 332 laps and have an average starting position of 9.6.