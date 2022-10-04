JD Motorsports Welcomes The Pink Stuff to the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A new JD Motorsports partner is ready to help paint the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway pink.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their new partnership with The Pink Stuff, the world's most versatile cleaner which works great on almost any kind of dirty, grimy surface - without any stains or residue.

The Pink Stuff will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 The Pink Stuff Chevrolet at the Drive for the Cure 250 at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 8. This will mark The Pink Stuff’s first involvement in NASCAR.

The pink paint scheme prominently features The Pink Stuff’s logo on the hood, and the No. 4 The Pink Stuff Chevrolet also features retailers Walmart and Ace Hardware.



“Being able to bring The Pink Stuff to NASCAR and having them as a sponsor is exciting, but to have them make their sponsorship debut at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway is super cool,” said the 25-year-old Currey. “It was important that we had a pink car for the Drive for a Cure 250 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as you can see, this car screams Pink. I’m thankful to have them on board and look forward to representing The Pink Stuff.”

The Pink Stuff is a cleaning company dedicated to designing products that allow consumers to clean homes with ease. The Pink Stuff offers The Miracle Cleaning Range, a diverse range of household and laundry cleaning products designed to bring back the fun and satisfaction to daily chores with its products' effective formula, cruelty-free ingredients, and pleasant Rhubarb scent.

“As Chief Operating Officer of The Pink Stuff USA, we could not be more excited to be partnering up with both NASCAR and the ‘Drive For The Cure 250’ to benefit breast cancer research.” - Sal Pesce, President & COO

The Pink Stuff partnership is managed by A.E. Engine. In addition to its sports sponsorship sales and marketing efforts, A.E. Engine is also the official publisher of the NASCAR-licensed magazine NASCAR Pole Position.

The Driver for the Cure 250 is live on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, October 8 at 3 p.m. EST.

JDM PR