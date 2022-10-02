NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.

Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory.

Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth.

With his win on Saturday, Allmendinger punched his ticket into the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs joining Noah Gragson.

"Yes I hate Superspeedway racing, but it's awesome to win in front of this Talladega crowd," Allmendinger told NBC Sports post-race

The six drivers above the cutting are Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Ryan Sieg.

Drivers below the cutting include Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst.

Noah Gragson who was looking for his fifth straight win in a row on Saturday finished 10th.

Austin Hill, who won both stages of the race finished 14th.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval next Saturday October, 8th at 3 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger