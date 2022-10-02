RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway

|
“We were so close. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was crazy fast. We started on the pole and led a lot of laps today, but at Talladega Superspeedway you just never know what’s going to happen. My guys brought me a rocket ship and my pit crew was on it for every stop. I was really preparing for this race, studying and in the simulator. The guys at RCR and ECR deserve all the recognition for the cars they’ve put together every week. My team and I talked about strategy and my spotter, Derek Kneeland, and I had a really strong game plan at the start of the race. We went into this race wanting to win the stages and get as many points as we could, and we did just that, so that’s a positive. We just got shuffled out of the mix at the end and I couldn’t get the push I needed to get back to the lead. I’m bummed for my team because we were dominant all day, but we are heading to the ROVAL next weekend with a pretty good points buffer. Everyone knew we were there today, and everyone saw the speed and the car we had. I’m proud of this team and we’ll go get it at the ROVAL.”
-Austin Hill