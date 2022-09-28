JDM Helping David Fight Brain Cancer

Air Force Veteran, David Call, is looking for the NASCAR community’s help to raise money for his medical expenses.



David Call of Tuscaloosa, AL, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. David is a longtime friend of JDM’s current VP of Sales and Marketing, Tony Priscaro. Priscaro and Call both graduated high school together in 1987 from Wilmington Area High School, in New Wilmington, PA. “I can still remember like it was yesterday, all the cool times we had in elementary, junior high, and high school,” said Priscaro. “David has worked very hard to help people throughout his life, it’s time people started helping him.” He continued.



With the overwhelming amount of medical bills, David and his family are looking to raise funds to help cover those costs. “All I can do is fight this and be strong for my family,” said Call, 53. JDM is proud to showcase a decal on both the No.4 and No.6 car next week for Talladega to bring awareness to David’s GoFundMe.



To donate, please visit This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Be sure to watch the Sparks 300 on October 1st on USA network at 4pm (Est)



JDM PR