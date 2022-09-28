Trevor Bayne / No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Bayne At Talladega: Trevor Bayne will return to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra for his seventh start of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt with two top-10 finishes. Across all national series, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has made 21 starts at Talladega, led 63 laps, and has two top-five finishes.

Trevor Bayne will return to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra for his seventh start of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt with two top-10 finishes. Across all national series, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has made 21 starts at Talladega, led 63 laps, and has two top-five finishes. Last Time Out: In his last outing in the No. 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, Bayne and his Devotion Nutrition team qualified sixth for the 200-lap event. Bayne went on to lead 17 laps and finished second, securing his fourth top-five finish in sixth starts during the 2022 season.

In his last outing in the No. 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, Bayne and his Devotion Nutrition team qualified sixth for the 200-lap event. Bayne went on to lead 17 laps and finished second, securing his fourth top-five finish in sixth starts during the 2022 season. NO. 18 IN 2022: The JGR No. 18 has had eight different drivers so far in 2022 – Drew Dollar, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Truex, Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek, Connor Mosack, Christopher Bell, and Sammy Smith. The No. 18 team has an average start of 9.5, an average finish of 17.3, 319 laps led, six top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes.

The JGR No. 18 has had eight different drivers so far in 2022 – Drew Dollar, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Truex, Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek, Connor Mosack, Christopher Bell, and Sammy Smith. The No. 18 team has an average start of 9.5, an average finish of 17.3, 319 laps led, six top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes. JGR AT TALLADEGA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 66 NXS starts at Talladega. Driver shave combined for 18 top-five finishes, 26 top-10s, 5 pole awards, 366 laps led, and average start of 10.3 and an average finish of 17.3.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 66 NXS starts at Talladega. Driver shave combined for 18 top-five finishes, 26 top-10s, 5 pole awards, 366 laps led, and average start of 10.3 and an average finish of 17.3. RACE INFO: The Sparks 300 will start at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 1. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Trevor Bayne: “I’m looking forward to getting back to the race track this weekend and back behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. You never know what you are going to get at Talladega, but it’s always a fun racetrack, and one I really enjoy going to. We have had some good meetings this week and I think JGR has a good gameplan heading into this weekend. I’m really thankful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to making the most of it on Saturday.”

JGR PR