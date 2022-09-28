RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Talladega Superspeedway

"I can't wait to get to Talladega with the No. 26 crew. I've had this race circled on the calendar all season, and the anticipation is high for my first superspeedway race in the Xfinity Series. Sam and the guys have worked so hard to bring yet another competitive car to the racetrack. Not only am I excited about Talladega, but I'm also eager to get to Martinsville in a few weeks, especially since it'll be my first repeat track of the season. We had a great showing there earlier this year but didn't have the result that showed it. There's a lot to be excited about, but all of the focus is on the upcoming weekend in our Hudson Speedway Toyota GR Supra." -- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 Hudson Speedway Toyota GR Supra