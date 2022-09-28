Wednesday, Sep 28

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Talladega Superspeedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Sep 28
RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at Talladega Superspeedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
  • Race: Sparks 300
  • Date: Saturday, October 1
  • Time: 4:00PM ET | 3:00PM CT
  • Track: Talladega Superspeedway
  • Distance: 113 laps / 300.58 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 25 laps, ends Lap 25
  • Stage 2: 25 laps, ends Lap 50
  • Final Stage: 63 laps, ends Lap 113
  • Broadcasting: USA | MRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
  • NO PRACTICE

 

 

 

  • Qualifying
  • Date: Friday, September 30
  • Time: 5:30PM ET | 4:30PM CT
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | Two Rounds

NXS TALLADEGA STATS

DEREK GRIFFITH

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: N/A

Best Finish: N/A

SAM HUNT RACING

Starts: 4

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: 22nd (Garrett - 2021)

Best Finish: 15th (Garrett - 2021)
EVENT NOTES
  • Derek Griffith will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in the upcoming event at Martinsville Speedway on October 29th.
  • Griffith competed in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season with SHR, bringing home a 21st-place finish.

 

  • Derek Griffith is set to make his fifth career NXS start on Saturday, October 1 at Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.5-mile, high-banked facility in Lincoln, Alabama.

 

  • The Sparks 300 will mark Griffith's first NXS start on a superspeedway.

 

  • Griffith will partner with his long-time sponsor Hudson Speedway for the Sparks 300 race.
  • Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
  • About Hudson Speedway: Hudson Speedway, located in Hudson, New Hampshire, is a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series short-track. Open for more than 60 years, Hudson showcases multiple divisions of grassroots racing from April through October each year. They specialize in running Sunday afternoon and evening specials for race fans throughout the summer. Divisions include open-wheel modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks and more. Owned and operated by Ben Bosowski and his team of professionals, the track holds over 25 events each year for race fans. For more information on Hudson Speedway, visit HudsonSpeedwayNH.com.

 

QUOTES
 

"I can't wait to get to Talladega with the No. 26 crew. I've had this race circled on the calendar all season, and the anticipation is high for my first superspeedway race in the Xfinity Series. Sam and the guys have worked so hard to bring yet another competitive car to the racetrack. Not only am I excited about Talladega, but I'm also eager to get to Martinsville in a few weeks, especially since it'll be my first repeat track of the season. We had a great showing there earlier this year but didn't have the result that showed it. There's a lot to be excited about, but all of the focus is on the upcoming weekend in our Hudson Speedway Toyota GR Supra."

-- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 Hudson Speedway Toyota GR Supra

SHR PR

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

