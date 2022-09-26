The Travis Mills Foundation Announced Partnership with NASCAR Driver Howie DiSavino III, at Talladega Superspeedway

Howie DiSavino III Racing announced today that the Travis Mills Foundation will adorn the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing for the Sparks 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

During his third tour of Afghanistan, U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills, set his bag down on an IED causing an explosion where he lost portions of all his limbs. He woke up on his 25th birthday to learn of his injuries, later becoming a quadruple amputee; one of only five from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries.

Mills spent 19 months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he learned to feed himself, drive a car, and walk again. During recovery, Mills and his wife Kelsey attended adaptive sports programs. During that time, Mills began to refer to himself as a “recalibrated veteran.” He didn’t like the term wounded warrior; his wounds had healed. He came to the realization that he had to reexamine his thinking and correct it in accordance with his new way of life.

With this new mission, the Travis Mills Foundation was founded in 2017 and offers recalibrated veterans and their families a week-long retreat, where they enjoy kayaking, tubing, canoeing, fishing, a ropes course, arts and crafts, skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding, and more. Families also can connect with other families and relax and reset with one another.

"I am extremely humbled by Howie's support," Mills said. "He's helping spread the good work done by the Travis Mills Foundation and the support it offers to our nation's heroes and their families. He's a true champion for veterans."

“I am excited to be partnering with the Travis Mills Foundation this weekend at Talladega,” said DiSavino. “As the son of an Army veteran, the work that the Travis Mills Foundation does to help veterans and their families recalibrate to life is important and necessary work. With a good run at Talladega, I hope to raise awareness and funds to support the mission of the Travis Mills Foundation.”

Coverage of the Sparks 300 begins Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

APR/HDIII PR