Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tree Top Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Texas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After an afternoon of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport No. 31 Tree Top Chevrolet will first make its way onto the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway at 9:55 AM CT (10:35 AM ET) on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the USA Network and the NBC Sports App apart of 7+ hours of NASCAR coverage.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams will move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Snider is scheduled to be the 19th car on track to make his qualification run. LIVE coverage of qualifying will air on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.



– Texas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Snider’s sixth NXS start at Texas Motor Speedway. In July of 2020, Snider would make his NXS debut at Texas Motor Speedway earning himself a 34th place finish after being involved in a crash and failing to finish. In the fall of 2020, Snider would encounter much of the same as the spring race being involved in an accident late in the race and would be recorded in the 29th position. Moving to a new team for the 2021 season the June event would see Snider once again be involved in an accident and be recorded in the 33rd position. However, during the fall event Snider would be able to avoid getting involved in an accident to come home with a 21stplace finish. Moving to a new team in 2022, Snider would hold lots of speed in the Spring race running in the Top-10 at the conclusion of Stage-1 after qualifying in 26th position. The day would take a turn for the worse however after contact with the No. 21 would cause damage to the track-bar. Snider would hold on to finish in the 22nd position at the conclusion of the SRS Distribution 250. In five visits to the Texas Motor Speedway, Snider holds an average finish of 27.8.



Featured Partners



- Tree Top; Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by nearly 900 apple and pear growers. The Cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country to create a sustainable market of products using “ugly” fruit not attractive enough to sell in the fresh market. Tree Top led the way in premium, quality juices and apple sauce and with its fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit now produces the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world.



For more information on the Tree Top, visit them online at TreeTop.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 to Texas Motor Speedway for Snider to compete with in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. No. 109 last competed at Kansas Speedway just two weeks ago in the Kansas Lottery 300. Starting in the 21st position Snider would move forward to finish in the 16th position at the completion of Stage 1 before rains would move into the area and end the race early at the end of Stage 2 as Snider was running in the 19th spot in the running order.

Prior to Kansas, No. 109 would compete at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) where Snider would start in the 17th position, and would finish in the 17th position. Before MIS, No. 109 was on track at Pocono Raceway in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 a race where Snider would qualify in the 28th spot and would hold his ground all day steadily working thru the field on the way to a 14th place finish. In No. 109’s second race for JAR Bommarito Autosport at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Snider would start in the 26th position enroute to a 18th place finish. Chassis No. 109 would make its JAR Bommarito Autosport debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300. After qualifying in the 33rd position, Snider would advance through the field the entire race to come home with a strong 10th place finish. Chassis No. 109 holds an average finish of 14.75 in four events.

JAR PR