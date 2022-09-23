Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Texas Motor Speedway September Event Preview

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Texas Motor Speedway is the 16th race of 2022 and 47th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner. For the third time this year, the team will promote Bucked Up’s Rocket Pop flavor. Rocket Pop is time travel. It takes you back to your childhood. Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July parades, fireworks, and best of all...Red, White and Blue popsicles under a shady tree. Rocket Pop is America. It's the flavor of freedom. Of religion. Of speech. Of thought. Of tastes. Don't let anyone tread on you. Drink what you want to drink. Love who you want to love. Just do you. So go ahead. Pop open a cold Rocket Pop and enjoy the flavor of freedom. About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer. The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Plenty Of Other Bucked Up Products Available Too: Don’t forget that Bucked Up Energy now offers more than 10 quenching options, but several of their popular flavors include Rocket Pop, Gym ‘N’ Juice, Mango Tango and Pink Lemonade now include low-stim options. Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness. Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 78 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 Bucked Up Rocket Pop Energy Drink Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson LIVE on Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight Bucked Up in several commercial spots during the four-hour program from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Honoring A Hero: Most of the drivers in the field for Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will sport the names of cancer heroes on the signature panels of their cars, including Xfinity driver Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team. Names were nominated by the cancer heroes’ family members or friends as part of the Martin Truex Jr. and The NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero Auction presented by AdventHealth. Over the last month, NASCAR fans had the opportunity to bid for a chance to honor their cancer heroes’ names on race cars in the NASCAR Cup Series (at Texas), the NASCAR Xfinity Series (at Texas), the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (at Kansas Speedway – earlier this month). Featured cancer heroes could be people who personally battled cancer, medical providers, nurses, caregivers or members of a cancer warrior’s support system. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation, two non-profit organizations that are champions for the health and well-being of others. Sherwood “Woody” McGibbon will ride with Graf’s No. 07 Bucked Up Rocket Pop Energy Drink Ford Mustang for the 27th Xfinity Series race of the season as the winning bid. McGibbon was nominated by son Jonathan McGibbon. After surviving prostate and bladder cancer, the elder McGibbon is now currently fighting lung cancer taking chemotherapy and radiation almost daily. His illness hasn’t slowed him down any. He’s been a volunteer firefighter for almost 60 years and is still answering calls today. He also just received the Firefighter of the Year award in our small-town fire department. The younger McGibbon says he’s never met anyone else so strong and always positive despite everything he has been through. Jonathan McGibbon chose Joe Graf Jr. for the Honoring a Hero journey as they are fans of his circling back to his early racing days in New Jersey and New York. Congratulations Friend!: Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team would like to congratulate investor and National Football League (NFL) player Antonio Williams for making the starting roster for his first season of play as a running back for the New York Giants. This Monday, September 26, Williams and his team will square off against the Dallas Cowboys beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. Carolina Connection: Beginning this week and throughout the month of October, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt have partnered with Carolina Breast Friends to help spread breast cancer awareness during the month of October. The vision of Carolina Breast Friends is to support, encourage, and empower those in our community who are affected by breast cancer. The mission of Carolina Breast Friends is to embrace the breast cancer community in a positive environment. We provide resources and education through fellowship and mentoring during any stage of the journey. From now until October 5, 2022 – you can donate a minimum of $25.00 and honor a breast cancer hero with their name on Graf’s racecar for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Please consider Donating Here. Get Bucked Up at Homestead-Miami Speedway: With their traditional stop at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway later this year, Joe Graf Jr. and partner Bucked Up Energy Drink are giving a lucky fan and a guest an ALL-EXPENSES paid trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway in October, along with $1,000 in spending cash! To enter, spend at least $10 at buckedup.com from now until Friday, September 30, 2022. Every $10 spent earns another entry. Visit buckedup.com for additional information. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his sixth career start at the track nestled in No Limits, Texas in Saturday afternoon’s race. In his previous five starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 21st which occurred in his track debut in the spring of 2020. Earlier this year, he earned a lead-lap 23rd place finish aboard the No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang. While carrying an average finish of 24.6, he has also completed 919 of the 939 available laps available for a 97.9 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks 1.0-mile or greater in size, Graf has competed in 44 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.0 and an average result of 26.1. Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: In his most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Bucked Up LFG Burn Ford Mustang for their lone trip to “Thunder Valley” this season. Despite a hiccup in qualifying which landed the team at the rear of the field for the start of the race, Graf worked hard to maneuver through the field and competed inside the top-20 before handling woes challenged the team late in the race and left a respectable 23rd place finish at the checkered flag. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 91st NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his sixth at the 1.5-mile oval in the Lone Star state. In his previous 90 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 TTop Manufacturing | Cantera Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his 16th start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 250th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 26th at Texas. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2020 My Bariatric Solutions 300, where he finished 13th after starting 23rd for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).