Ryan Vargas and JDM team up with r/NASCAR community at Talladega

JD Motorsports and Ryan Vargas are excited to welcome the r/NASCAR Reddit community as our primary partner for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway.



For 13 years, r/NASCAR has brought together more than 850,000 race fans to celebrate, create content, and share news related to NASCAR. With support from Reddit’s Community Funds program, which empowers passionate community ideas, r/NASCAR has created a unique, Reddit-inspired car-wrap design for Vargas that will feature several hundred usernames from members of the community.



“I’m beyond excited to represent the community of r/NASCAR next weekend at Talladega. Reddit has proven to be a fantastic home for NASCAR fans to engage in conversations and interact with their favorite drivers,” says Vargas.

“I’m thrilled to take this beautiful, orange-red race car to the high banks of Talladega and hopefully carry the momentum we’ve had at Superspeedways with our recent Top-10 (6th) at Daytona.”



“I’m thankful for the r/NASCAR community’s support and am honored to carry the Reddit colors next weekend,” he continued. “The support of more than 850,000 r/NASCAR community members will be riding with us at Talladega and I hope to make each and every one of them proud.”

Be sure to watch the No.6 Reddit Chevrolet at Talladega on October 1st for the Sparks 300 on USA network.

