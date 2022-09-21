Wednesday, Sep 21

RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway

RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway

NXS TEXAS STATS

JEFFREY EARNHARDT

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 1

Best Start: 14th (2019)

Best Finish: 8th (2019)

SAM HUNT RACING

Starts: 3

Wins: 0

Top-5's: 0

Top-10's: 0

Best Start: 29th (Gdovic - Spring '21)

Best Finish: 19th (Earnhardt - Spring '22)

 
EVENT NOTES
  • Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Texas Motor Speedway for the second time this season in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra with Sam Hunt Racing. 
  • In the Spring, Earnhardt brought home 19th-place finish at the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, Texas.

  • Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 YesWay / Allsup's Toyota GR Supra at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday for his ninth start with Sam Hunt Racing this season and 11th race overall in 2022.

 

  • Sam Hunt Racing will make its fourth career start at the 1.5-mile oval, marking its first start at the track with a repeat driver.

 

  • Earnhardt has nine career NXS starts at the track including one Top-10 and one Top-15 finish.

  • Sam Hunt Racing and Earnhardt are coming off a 12th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway which tied Earnhardt's career highest finish at the track. 
QUOTES
 

"The Sam Hunt Racing guys brought a bad fast Toyota GR Supra to Bristol last weekend, and I"m excited to see how fast this week's machine is. We had a solid chance at a top-10 run in Bristol before we received a speeding penalty on pit road on the last caution, and I feel like we have a really solid opportunity for a top-10 or top-5 again this weekend. I'm looking forward to having YesWay and Allsup's on board with ForeverLawn. This race wouldn't be possible without them."

-- Jeffrey Earnhardt, Driver of the No. 26 Forever Toyota GR Supra
 

"I think our entire building is excited to build off the momentum we created at Bristol. The 12th-place finish didn’t quite reflect the race and speed our team had, and left everyone hungry for more going to Texas. Jeffrey has always gotten around [Texas Motor Speedway] well, and I have confidence we will bring a fast piece to the Lone Star State."

 

-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing

