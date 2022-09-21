Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra Preview - Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pelonis logo on the hood this weekend at Texas. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/.

HONORING A CANCER HERO: The No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra will carry the name Sherri Jewell Edwards on the passenger side this weekend through the "Honor a Cancer Hero" program put on by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation. Edwards lost her battle to Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2014 and is the mother of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) employee Brittany Edwards.

BRISTOL XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones finished second Friday night under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jones gave it his all in the final few laps but came up one spot shy of the victory. Jones started the race 11th and in stage one had to pit for a loose window net under an early caution. The team capitalized on pit strategy throughout the race and got Jones back in position to contend for a win.

JGR AT BRISTOL: JGR has 110 NXS starts at TMS with 16 of those starts ending in Victory Lane. The last JGR NXS driver to win at Texas was John Hunter Nemechek in the 2021 fall race. The team has combined for 43 top-fives, 71 top-10's, 9 pole awards, and 2,774 laps led.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

RACE INFO: The NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will start at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 24. The race will be broadcasted on USA, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “I’m excited to go to Texas this weekend and start our playoffs run. We’ve struggled at Texas a little bit recently. We have had good runs but struggle with closing the race, but we’ve got good notes and are working on getting better. I’ve had that one circled to work on for a while to do what I can to improve our run. We’re feeling confident after coming off a really good run last week at Bristol so hopefully we can take that momentum and get a win this weekend in the No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra.”

