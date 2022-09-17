NXS: Gragson grabs third victory in a row as AJ Allmendinger takes regular season championship

It almost started in calamity when AJ Allmendinger would check the field up on the green flag with his car stuck in gear and not able to get it going. By the time the field gathered it back up Nicholas Sanchez would cut a tire and might slight contact with the wall to bring out the first caution of the night. Sanchez would make it back to pit road get the tires changed and back out without losing a lap.

However, when the green would come out it wouldn’t be long as both Herbst and Creed would make contact wither each other sending Herbst spinning through turn three and four causing the field to scramble to avoid the spinning No. 98 machine.

The race would start looking like a Bristol race of old when two more quick cautions would go up on the board when Sanchez would spin in turn four but avoid hitting anything then Brandon Brown running in the top-20 would lose it to back the car into the wall for the fourth caution of the night.

Brown would last a few more laps after attempting to fix the car but ultimately NASCAR would send him to the garage ending his night.

With the first stage would come to and end Ty Gibbs would lead all 85 laps with ease to take home the first stage win of the night.

As stage two would get underway Sheldon Creed and Justin Allgaier would go to battle for the lead trading inches and the nose of the car with one another lap after lap just as Allgaier would get lose and have to bail out. Allgaier would once again chase down Creed taking the lead away on lap 125.

But it wouldn’t end there for Creed who was battling to stay above the cut line and stay in the championship within laps as Creed and Gibbs did battle Gragson would swoop in and get into the rear of Gibbs sending him up the track and into Creed. After trying to get the car re-fired Creed would exit the car and end his night and his chances to run for the Xfinity Series championship.

Gibbs would take his car to pit road attempting to fix the car but like Creed would get pushed to the garage to end his night.

Just as stage two was coming to an end both Mayer and Yeley would get together spinning in turn two which would also bring an end to stage two.

With the stage points accumulated throughout the race AJ Allmendinger would be crowned the 2022 Xfinity Series regular season champion.

As laps began winding down Allgaier while working heavy traffic and Gragson closing quick caution out once again come out for the eighth time when Allgaier would make contact with Yeley sending him spinning down the back to make heavy contact with the wall to end his night.

Allgaier while exiting pit road would get hit with a speeding penalty that would sending him to the rear of the field as Gragson would once again lead the field back to green setting up a 20 lap sprint to the end.

Once the green flag went back it the air Gragson in the lead and Jones would go at it for the lead. Jones would make a couple attempts to get around but unsuccessfully considering a couple opportunities to get into the bumper of Gragson and move him out of the way.

Gragson would lead the final 20 laps enroute to his third win in a row and sixth Xfinity Series win of the season.

Heading into next week to start the Xfinity Series playoffs points will realign with Gragson leading the way over Gibbs, Allgaier, AJ Dinger, Berry, Hill, Jones, Clements, Mayer, Hemric, Herbst and Sieg.

Sieg would make the playoffs barely when Cassill had a mechanical failure earlier in the race which would put him 112 laps down to finish 35th.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET.