Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview – Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT BRISTOL: Brandon Jones has 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Jones has two top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, 136 laps led, an average start of 9.8, and a 12.4 average finish at the short track. In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), Jones has five starts with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes. He also has two starts at BMS in the K&N Pro Series East with one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Jeld-Wen logo on the hood this weekend at Bristol. For more information, visit https://www.menards.com/.

KANSAS XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Jones finished fourth in the rain-shortened NXS race at Kansas Speedway. Jones earned the pole starting position and led the field to the green but the No. 19 Menards/Klëarvūe Cabinets Toyota GR Supra started to tighten up over the long run. The rains came after the second stage, ending the race shy of the scheduled distance. Jones finished fourth, his fifth top-five finish of the 2022 season.

2022 ARCA MENARDS SERIES: Jones will also race in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) Bush's Beans 200 on Thursday night at BMS in the No. 81 Menards/Homewerks Toyota Camry. Jones has competed in four AMS races so far in 2022 winning three of the four races - Charlotte, Iowa, and Watkins Glen. He has an average start of 3.5 and an average finish of 1.5. In those four races, he has led 65 laps and has one pole.

JGR AT BRISTOL: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 109 NXS starts at BMS with 13 of those starts ending in Victory Lane. The last JGR NXS driver to win at Bristol was Christopher Bell in the 2019 spring race. The team has combined for 36 top-fives, 55 top-10's, 10 pole awards, and 3,340 laps led.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

RACE INFO: The NXS Food City 300 will start at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, September 16. The race will be broadcasted on USA, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the NBC Sports app. The AMS Bush’s Beans 200 will start at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, September 15. The race will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio, and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “It’s kind of surprising how much running ARCA for a few races this season has helped me in the Xfinity car. It gives me a big advantage to get on track before getting in the Xfinity car. Bristol has changed a lot from the first time I ran there to now and I love night racing so I’m excited for the race on Friday. The guys have been working hard in the shop on both the ARCA and Xfinity cars so hopefully we can get to Victory Lane in the No. 81 Menards/Homewerks Toyota Camry on Thursday night and again on Friday in the No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra.”

JGR PR