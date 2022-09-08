Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Kansas NXS Advance

In your most recent race last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, a crash not of your making derailed what was shaping up to be another strong finish. Your No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang had speed throughout the race, so what do you take away from a weekend like that, where you had a great racecar but not the desired result? “We have to minimize the mistakes if we want to be in position to win these races. Ultimately, last weekend I made a mistake that put us in a difficult position and put us out of the race. We can’t dwell on it because we have to turn around and race again this weekend, but we’re always learning and getting better. Our Monster Energy Ford Mustang had the speed last weekend, so we know that we can run up front. We have to clean up our races, and that’s what we’re doing.” This is the only visit the Xfinity Series makes to Kansas this year. However, you raced there in the spring with the Truck Series. Is there anything you learned in that race that you can apply to this weekend? “There’s a lot that can transfer over. Honestly, just the extra seat time at Kansas helps. I love this track. Kansas is probably one of my favorites because I’ve always performed decently there. I was grateful to get behind the wheel of the No. 17 Ford F-150 back in the spring, and I’m hoping that experience can help us run up front his weekend.” Only two races remain before the playoffs begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway. You’re solidly eighth in points, highest of the drivers without a win yet this season. Talk about your year and how you feel heading into these last two regular-season races. “Obviously, 2022 has been good to us, but we’re still searching for our first win. I think we’re close, and to get it before the end of the season would be awesome. We’ve worked on being consistent and running well, but we need to continue that. This No. 98 Monster Energy team deserves to be in victory lane and I know that we can get there. Don’t count us out.” TSC PR