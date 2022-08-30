Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Shriners Children’s Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Race

No. 54 Shriners Children’s 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

DONATE: Ty Gibbs is partnering with Shriners Children’s to celebrate the healthcare system’s 100 th anniversary of providing life-changing care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Here is the link to donate: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/4054009

DARLINGTON: Gibbs has two starts at Darlington in Xfinity competition with a best finish in May 2022.

ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start last month at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in five Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 35 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 77 total starts at Darlington in Xfinity competition with 11 wins, 36 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes and the team has led 1,321 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Saturday, September 3 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Shriners Children’s 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra

“We’re excited to have Shriners Children’s on the 54 Toyota GR Supra this week at Darlington. We were able to see the Shiner’s Children’s hospital in Greenville, S.C., and it’s incredible what they do. They’ve been around for 100 years and have helped 1.3 million children all over the world so it’s great to have them on the car. Hopefully we can get them a win.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Shiners Children’s 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra

“Darlington is a tough track due to its size and shape with one set of corners longer than the other side of the track. You have to ride the wall and it takes experience and thankfully Ty has been there twice to he’s figuring it out. Great to have Shriners Children’s on the car. What they’ve done for kids is really incredible. My wife and I have a young daughter and it hits home what they do worldwide for the kids. They are an incredible organization.”

