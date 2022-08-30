No. 18 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

Denny Hamlin owns five NASCAR Xfinity Series victories (2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017) at Darlington Raceway. Each of his five wins have come after starting from the pole. Hamlin has led laps in 10 of his 14 career Xfinity Series starts at the historic oval. Last year, Hamlin led 43 laps before a penalty on pit road dropped him to the rear for a late restart and he ultimately finished 12th. SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin on Saturday and Sunday as he competes in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Darlington Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 18 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra

What makes the Xfinity Series race at Darlington so fun for you?

“Darlington is just an awesome racetrack. On top of that, the Xfinity cars are so much fun to drive with the low downforce and you’re racing in the afternoon, so the track is hot and slick. It’s a lot of fun as a driver. Beyond that, it’s a big weekend for Sport Clips. They’ve been a great supporter of JGR and this race at Darlington for a long time, so it definitely adds some pressure to try to get the Sport Clips car in victory lane at the Sport Clips race.”

