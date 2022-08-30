Keen Parts Honors Jeff Gordon with Throwback Paint Scheme at Darlington

Keen Parts / CorvetteParts.net, NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis, and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce today that Keen Parts / CorvetteParts.net will be running a throwback paintscheme honoring NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, at Darlington Raceway this Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

The scheme represented is the iconic flames scheme that 4-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon drove for many years, with this particular design replicated after his a special race in 2007 in the No.24 for Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon ran this fire-and-flames scheme when he tied Dale Earnhardt’s win record at 76 wins - April 21st, 2007. Gordon was also Ellis’ favorite driver growing up ith Ellis making his Cup Series debut at Phoenix in 2015, Gordon’s last full-time season.

CorvetteParts.net, a family-owned business owned by Tom and TJ Keen, sells parts and accessories for Corvette-lovers of all generations. They have been loyal NASCAR sponsors and friends of many within the industry since 2011, supporting drivers of all levels since then. The Keen’s are known for using their sponsorship to create fun and meaningful schemes - last month they elected to donate their sponsorship to run a special Autism Awareness / Autism Acceptance scheme at Michigan International Speedway with a colorful hand-drawn car, created by the family of former NHL Player Chris Thorburn and his wife Sara. Their three children, Bennett, Mary, and Oscar, sketched out the car’s design at home. Later in September, they will run a lavender scheme at Bristol Motor Speedway, raising money for the Laughlin Family Foundation and their mission to fight rare cancers.

“We are excited to have this Jeff Gordon throwback for Ryan. He is a big fan of Jeff Gordon and I don’t think the designer (Alpha Prime Racing designer Ryan Pistana) could have gotten any closer to replicating the original car as this. We know it is going to look really sweet on track,” said TJ Keen.

“Jeff was definitely my favorite driver growing up so it’s really cool to be able to run this scheme with Keen Parts. I had so much “24” apparel and dressed up as Jeff for Halloween, so it’ll be really meaningful to put a similar looking firesuit on and strap into the CorvetteParts.net Chevy at Darlington Raceway. Darlington is one of the most iconic tracks on our schedule so there could not be a better place to do this at. We’re really thankful to have such creative and flexible partners as the Keen’s - their brand flexibility is what makes so many of their paint schemes fan-favorites,” said Ellis, driver of the No.44 Keen Parts Chevy.

Tommy Joe Martins, General Manager of Alpha Prime Racing, said, “This is such a cool throwback to one of the greatest drivers in the history of our sport. Thanks to Jeff Gordon for giving us a chance and Tom and TJ Keen for all they do for our race team.”

Tune-in information: The Keen Parts’ throwback paint scheme will first hit the track at 10:05 am ET on Saturday, September 3rd for a short practice session. Single-lap qualifying follows at 10:35 am ET leading into Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, with coverage beginning at 3:00 pm ET on the USA Network. Stay tuned to Ryan’s and Keen Parts’ social media for giveaways and more information!

APR PR